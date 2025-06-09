[Photo: FILE]

Marriott’s hotel operations in Fiji have recorded strong business performance this year, driven by high occupancy rates and increased visitor arrivals from key tourism markets.

The hotel group says demand has been particularly strong during the high season, with some properties reaching full occupancy.

General Manager for Marriott International Pacific Islands, John Douglas, says Fiji has benefited from tourism promotion efforts and improved air connectivity, particularly from Australia and New Zealand.

“So the tourism community coming together created this amazing occupancy for this year. It was a pro and a con. The con was our costs have risen because of fuel costs.But the pro was we found that more people came to Fiji because it was much more of a shorter haul flight from Australia and New Zealand than going to Europe.”

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Douglas says the Middle East situation had both positive and negative effects on hotel operations, with higher fuel costs increasing business expenses.

However, the shorter travel distance from Australia and New Zealand encouraged more visitors to choose Fiji over destinations in Europe.