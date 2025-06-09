[Photo : File]

Media organisations in Fiji will now face a shorter restriction on campaign-related coverage following amendments to the country’s electoral laws.

The previous 48-hour media blackout has been reduced to polling day only.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says the changes will allow media organisations to continue publishing campaign-related content until polling day.

“So with the current amendments, that 48 hours blackout has been amended to polling day. Before, within 48 hours from polling day, you’re not supposed to be publishing any campaign related things, interviews and all these things. But this has now been moved only for polling day.”

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The changes also affect media accreditation for election coverage.

Previously, media organisations were required to obtain accreditation from the Media Industry Development Authority and the Fijian Elections Office.

However, Mataiciwa says the FEO will now provide accreditation badges allowing media organisations to cover electoral processes on polling day.

“We know media play a very important role because you’re actually our direct link to refugees. And so what we are doing now is just providing accreditation. So basically, we give the badge to the media organization and they are allowed to cover electoral processes on polling day.”

The FEO says it will continue briefing media organisations and other stakeholders on the changes to ensure they understand their responsibilities under the amended electoral laws.