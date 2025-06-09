[Source: Reuters]

Mexico notched yet another victory in its intensifying anti-cartel war after elite soldiers nabbed one of the country’s most wanted suspected narcos, Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as Chapo Isidro, with intelligence help from Washington.

Chapo Isidro was considered one of the leaders of the Beltrán Leyva Organization, a former ally of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel that later became one ​of its top rivals.

His capture is the latest in a string of arrests of high-profile suspected drug traffickers as Mexico — under intense pressure from US President ‌Donald Trump — has decisively returned to the so-called Kingpin Strategy.

This approach was pioneered by US anti-drug officials working with the Colombian military to combat the Medellin and Cali cartels in the 1990s.

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The idea is to capture or kill the top leadership of powerful cartels in efforts to break them into smaller and weaker groups.

But history has shown that this strategy can have unintended consequences.

Power vacuums can spark bloody turf wars. And new ​groups spur new alliances that keep crime groups powerful enough to defy US and Mexican law enforcement.

The focus of the US and Mexico’s renewed Kingpin Strategy has been the Sinaloa ​Cartel, one of Mexico’s two largest criminal groups.

But the task is not easy.

Here’s how the killing and capture of some of Mexico’s ⁠most high-profile narcos have realigned power within the Sinaloa Cartel over the last two decades — and how innocent civilians have gotten caught in the crossfire.

In 2008, Mexican forces arrested Alfredo Beltrán ​Leyva in Sinaloa. At the time, he and his brothers were a key part of the Sinaloa Cartel’s drug trafficking and money laundering operations.

But the arrest sparked suspicions that Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Joaquin ​Guzman Loera, better known as El Chapo, had betrayed Beltrán Leyva — kicking off a brutal rivalry between Alfredo’s brothers and El Chapo.

At the time, Chapo Isidro sided with the Beltrán Leyva brothers, whose group came to be known as the Beltran Leyva Organization (BLO).