[Photo: FILE]

Artificial Intelligence is expected to play an increasingly important role in Government services, but civil servants are being warned that it must never replace human judgment or accountability.

At an AI training for civil servants, participants stressed that without clear guidelines and proper human oversight, the use of AI could put public trust at risk.

The training aims to prepare civil servants on how to use AI responsibly, identify its practical benefits and improve the delivery of services to Fijians.

Ledua, a participant, says AI can support decision-making, but civil servants must understand how it works and use it responsibly, with the final responsibility remaining with people.

Article continues after advertisement

“AI can support decision-making, but it cannot replace accountability. Human oversight remains essential.”

Minister for Communication Ioane Naivalurua says the Government plans to move 788 services online.

Experts say public trust will be key to ensuring AI improves Government services without compromising people’s interests.