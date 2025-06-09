[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians Pita-Gus Sowakula is receiving international recognition after his spectacular try against Wales earned him a nomination for the prestigious 2026 International Rugby Players Association Try of the Year Award.

Sowakula produced a moment of brilliance during Fiji’s Nations Championship clash against Wales on July 4, with his individual effort now shortlisted among the best tries in world rugby.

The nomination puts the spotlight on the Flying Fijians forward, whose powerful performance has caught the attention of rugby fans beyond the Pacific.

Fijian supporters now have the opportunity to play their part, with the winner to be decided through a public vote.

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Fans are being encouraged to rally behind Sowakula and help him secure the international honour.

The winner will be announced during the Nations Championship final weekend in London this weekend.

Fiji will meet Italy this Saturday at 4.40am.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.