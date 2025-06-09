[Photo: FILE]

The Fijian Elections Office is urging registered voters to update their residential addresses and check their polling venues ahead of the next general election and proposed referendum.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says voters who have moved to a new location must update their details to ensure they are assigned to a polling venue closer to their current residence.

“For those that have registered, please check your polling venue that is on your voter card. If you have moved, you know, we Fijians, we love to move around, but we don’t update our voter cards. So check your residential address. If you have moved, please come to us to update your residential address, so that we can assign you to the polling venue that is closer to your current residential address.”

The FEO currently operates 24 voter service centres across the country to assist voters with registration and updating their information.

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Mataiciwa says mobile registration services are also available for people who are unable to visit these centres.

“All you have to do, if you haven’t registered, please come down and register. We have 24 voter services centers. Our center location is on our FEO website.”

The FEO is also providing free replacement voter cards for those who have lost or damaged their cards.

Registered voters are encouraged to make use of these services and ensure their details are correct before polling day.