[Photo : Supplied]

Water shortages in the Western Division are reaching critical levels, with 11 of the region’s 14 water sources now under severe pressure and the Vaturu Dam reservoir also falling below its critical level.

Commissioner Western Apolosi Lewaqai says Government has stepped up its El Niño response, activating emergency operation centres across districts to coordinate assistance and monitor affected communities.

A $20 million emergency allocation has been made from existing ministry budgets, with 39 water trucks deployed in metered areas and emergency water deliveries being arranged for Yasawa, Malolo and Vatulele.

Priority is being given to families facing the greatest shortages, while agencies assess the impact on agriculture, livestock, fisheries and public health.

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With water supplies under increasing pressure, organisers of community events are also being urged to consider postponing activities to reduce demand.

The Commissioner says water and electricity rationing are among the contingency measures being considered if conditions worsen, although no decision has been made.

Members of the public are being urged to conserve water and avoid unnecessary wastage as the Western Division continues to face the effects of El Niño.