[Photo: FILE]

Nadroga Rugby will be looking to maintain their momentum in the INKK Farebrother Sullivan Trophy when they take on Tailevu in Lautoka this Saturday.

The 2026 Skipper Cup champions are coming off a victory over Ra and will be determined to keep their Farebrother campaign alive as they prepare for another demanding challenge.

Team manager Manueli Fumanu says the team has put in more than 32 weeks of preparation this season and understands the quality of opposition they will face.

He says overcoming Ra was a significant achievement, but the team cannot afford to lose focus as they turn their attention to Tailevu.

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“We’ve had a total of 32+ weeks in this seasons preparations. Preparations has been the same throughout and we know that coming into the Farebrother that the teams we will be facing will be coming in strong. Especially our game against Ra, we know they are a champion side but after snatching the trophy away from Ra – we just want to thank God for that victory and now its on to the next.”

Beyond their immediate Farebrother commitments, Nadroga are also focused on building depth within the squad by giving younger players opportunities at senior level.

Fumanu says the approach is part of a longer-term development plan, with 17 players making their senior men’s debut during last week’s Farebrother Challenge against Ra.

He believes the exposure will help prepare the young players for the demands of provincial rugby in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, Nadroga centre Sefanaia Vuli says the team’s performances have been backed by the unwavering support of the province throughout the season.

Vuli says supporters have continued to stand behind the side despite changes within the playing squad, including the introduction of several new players to the Farebrother campaign.

“I’m so grateful to the people who visited us, it was non stop and despite the changes in the squad especially those who made their Farebrother debut, we didn’t see the lack in support and I’m so grateful to be representing this province whose people have shown nothing but massive support throughout our season.”

Nadroga will now turn their attention to Tailevu, knowing a victory will set up another Farebrother showdown against Skipper Cup losing finalists Nadi next weekend.

The match will be LIVE on Viti+ for $29, while overseas viewers can access the coverage for $59.