Fiji suffered another huge defeat in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, falling 15-0 to Spain early this morning.

Spain made their intentions clear early, scoring four goals inside the opening 20 minutes to put Fiji under immediate pressure.

They continued to find gaps in Fiji’s defence, adding five more goals before halftime to take a commanding 9-0 lead.

Fiji showed effort and determination throughout, but struggled to maintain possession and contain Spain’s relentless attacking pressure.

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The Spanish side added another six goals after the break to complete a 15-0 victory, with their attacking players continuing to exploit opportunities in front of goal.

The result was just one goal short of the FIFA U-17 World Cup record, set by Morocco when they defeated New Caledonia 16-0 last year.

Fiji will now turn their attention to their final group match against China on Friday at 3am Fiji time, as they look to bounce back from the heavy defeat.