Fiji’s outsourcing industry is targeting more than 15,000 jobs and up to $465 million in annual revenue by 2030.

The target was announced last night during the launch of Outsource Fiji’s five-year Strategic Plan 2026–2030 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Josefa Wivou says the plan aims to establish Fiji as the Pacific’s premier outsourcing destination.

” By 2030, our strategic plan aims to support more than 15,000 jobs across the outsourcing industry, generating $465 million in annual outsourcing revenue. I want to be clear about something. Announcing this target is probably the easiest part of our journey. Achieving it will require investment, partnerships, training and development, and a great deal of work altogether.”.

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The plan is built around six key pillars, including industry growth and marketing, workforce development, policy advocacy, infrastructure and technology, member services, and strengthening Outsource Fiji’s organizational capacity.

Wivou says while customer service and contact centres remain important, the industry must expand into specialized areas such as finance and accounting, information technology, human resources and digital operations.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, who officiated at the launch, says the outsourcing industry presents an important opportunity to diversify Fiji’s economy, attract investment and create employment.

He says technology allows Fijians to provide professional services to international companies without having to leave the country.

Kamikamica also highlighted the impact of artificial intelligence on the industry, saying Fiji must prepare its workforce for changing job demands.

“We must not simply prepare our people for the jobs that exist today. We must prepare them for the jobs that will exist tomorrow.”

The five-year plan will guide the industry’s development through to 2030, with a focus on attracting investment, developing skilled workers and strengthening Fiji’s position in the global outsourcing market.