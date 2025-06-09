[Photo : Josefa Sigavolavola]

A new system for delivering medical equipment and supplies to Fiji is being proposed as part of a potential long-term partnership with the Ministry of Health.

Bridge for Your Future Foundation Founder Ganesh Sen says the aim is to move away from ad-hoc donations and establish a more reliable supply chain for hospitals and health facilities.

Speaking to FBC News, Sen says the proposed partnership is still under discussion, with potential funding support needed for logistics and operations.

Sen says a structured partnership could allow medical supplies and equipment to be delivered to Fiji on a regular basis.

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“We have a continuity of service whereby we can, every quarterly we say, okay, these are two containers we have, and we have got this equipment in this hospital, this biomedical team is supplying this, and we can actually deliver it every quarterly.”

Sen says the current system can sometimes result in urgent supplies being brought into the country at short notice.

He says better planning would allow essential medical equipment to reach health facilities before it becomes urgently needed.

“As it is, I came overnight, and I had to bring a five kilo box of stuff, that is very urgently needed for a person in ICU, that could be well planned and well ahead.”

The proposed partnership could provide a more coordinated approach to medical donations, while ensuring equipment and supplies reach health facilities based on identified healthcare needs.

Sen says a regular supply system could also help reduce the need for last-minute deliveries and improve the coordination of medical resources entering the country.