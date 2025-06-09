[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s outsourcing industry is being positioned as a major contributor to economic growth, with the potential to create thousands of jobs and attract international investment.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the industry presents an important opportunity for Fiji to diversify its economy beyond traditional sectors such as tourism, agriculture, manufacturing and fisheries.

Speaking at the launch of Outsource Fiji’s 2026–2030 Strategic Plan at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Kamikamica says technology has made it possible for Fijians to provide professional services to international companies without leaving the country.

He says this creates opportunities for young Fijians to build professional careers at home while contributing to the country’s economy.

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“Through technology, skills and innovation, Fiji can compete for business, attract investment and participate in international value chains.”

The industry is targeting more than 15,000 jobs and up to $465 million in annual outsourcing revenue by 2030.

However, Kamikamica says achieving these targets will require investment, reliable infrastructure, supportive policies and a workforce equipped with the right skills.

He says the government will continue working with industry stakeholders and development partners to address challenges, attract investment and expand opportunities across Fiji.