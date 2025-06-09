[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji’s emergency response to the El Niño-induced drought is under review, as the Government works to address worsening water concerns and ensure affected communities receive essential assistance.

The Emergency Committee met today, six days after the declaration of a National State of Disaster on November 18, to assess the country’s response and identify gaps requiring urgent attention.

Discussions focused on the national water situation, weather conditions, tropical cyclone outlook and ongoing assistance under the El Niño Preparedness and Response Plan.

The National Disaster Management Office also briefed the committee on response operations, available funding, coordination challenges and the next steps under the disaster declaration.

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Permanent Secretaries and senior representatives from Government ministries, agencies and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces took part in the meeting, chaired by National Disaster Controller Mitieli Cama.

The committee also reviewed interventions across different sectors, with a focus on strengthening coordination and ensuring support reaches communities affected by the

prolonged dry conditions.

Further details on key decisions and the way forward are expected to be announced by Cama in an upcoming update to the nation.