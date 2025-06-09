[Photo : Supplied]

River communities in Naitasiri are being urged to take extra precautions around waterways, as bull sharks enter Fiji’s rivers during their seasonal breeding period.

The Ministry of Fisheries says bull sharks are a natural part of the river ecosystem and can travel dozens of kilometres inland into freshwater systems.

The warning follows a recent shark incident in Naitasiri, which left a man injured.

The Ministry says investigations are continuing and has cautioned against speculation while it works to establish the circumstances.

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It says shark sightings upriver are not unusual, particularly during the summer months when adult female bull sharks move into rivers to give birth.

Parents are also being urged to closely supervise children around river mouths, estuaries and tidal stretches.

The Ministry says communities should report unusual shark sightings to authorities to support monitoring and improve understanding of shark activity in Fiji’s waterways.