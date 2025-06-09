[Photo: Bose Vavataga]

A family in Navakai, Nadi, has been left homeless after a fire destroyed their five-bedroom, double-storey home last night.

As the fire threatened to spread to nearby homes, neighbours scrambled to protect their properties, using whatever they had to keep the flames at bay.

Residents say two Fire trucks arrived to fight the blaze but had limited water supplies, leaving firefighters struggling to contain the flames as the house continued to burn.

With the flames threatening their homes, neighbours, including young children, climbed onto rooftops and used garden hoses to wet down their houses, desperately trying to stop

the fire from spreading.

“I really care for this people, see the small boys on the roof..fire fighters they still standing, i think they waitng for the last minute”

One resident who helped evacuate the occupants says they immediately contacted the fire authority after being alerted of the fire.

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He says firefighters arrived about 15 to 20 minutes later, but by then, the house was already engulfed in flames.

“I was here at home when my brother came and told me that our relatives home is on fire. We went there and noticed that everything is burnt and we called the fire authority”

Everyone managed to escape from the burning house, and no injuries were reported.

However, the family has lost their home and belongings, while questions remain over the fire response.

FBC News has sent questions to the National Fire Authority seeking clarification on residents’ claims that the two fire trucks arrived without their full water capacity.