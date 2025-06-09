[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement has taken over the Secretariat of the Pacific Feminist Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Coalition for a three-year term.

The appointment took effect from July this year and will run until June 2029, following two years of leadership by DIVA for Equality.

FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh says the organisation will focus on strengthening collaboration among Pacific feminist movements and supporting regional advocacy on gender

equality and reproductive rights.

She says the Coalition provides an important platform for Pacific feminist organisations to influence decisions and policies at national, regional and international levels.

The Coalition works to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights, including access to health services and information, bodily autonomy and protection from

discrimination and violence.

The organisation says it will continue supporting a Pacific-led movement focused on gender justice, equality and the rights of all people.