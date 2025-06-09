Fiji's next match is against Samoa [Photo: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Crest Fiji A has opened its PacificAus Sports Netball Challenge campaign with a convincing 57-37 victory over Papua New Guinea in Brisbane.

After a competitive start, Fiji pulled away in the latter stages of the match, producing a strong finish to secure the 20-goal win at the Nissan Arena.

The result gives Fiji valuable momentum heading into its next match against Samoa as the side continues its preparations against regional opposition.

Fiji will now turn its attention to Samoa, looking to build on an impressive opening performance in the Netball Challenge Series.