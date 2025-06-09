[Source: Basketball Fiji/Facebook]

Basketball Fiji is facing a demanding test off the court as the national team adjusts to freezing temperatures, high altitude and challenging environmental conditions ahead of the second round of the FIBA Asia Cup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

With temperatures dropping as low as minus 23 degrees Celsius, the team is having to adapt to conditions vastly different from what they are accustomed to in the Pacific.

The challenges are further compounded by Ulaanbaatar’s altitude, with the city sitting approximately 1,350 metres above sea level, placing additional demands on the players’ bodies as they prepare for the international competition.

Basketball Fiji Strength and Conditioning Coach Benedito Qumi says acclimatisation has been a major priority since the team’s arrival, with the players needing time to adjust to the unfamiliar conditions.

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However, preparations are continuing as normal.

Fiji prepares to meet Hong Kong for their first match on Thursday at 5pm.