[Photo: FILE]

Poor healthcare, the rising cost of living, inadequate roads and housing remain major concerns for Fijians. National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says these issues should take priority over divisions in the country.

Prasad stresses that Fijian politics over the past decade has become increasingly divisive, with racial issues often taking attention away from the needs of ordinary people, particularly those in low-income communities.

He believes national development, good governance and better public services should bring Fijians together around a common goal.

Improving healthcare, infrastructure and public service delivery, while ensuring public finances are used effectively, is key to improving people’s lives.

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“And NFP is much better prepared now to look forward to the next four years in government, and for us to deliver on some of those areas. You know, of course, some of the issues with respect to cost of living right now that people are experiencing is resulting from the global fuel crisis, imported inflation, and these are issues that many of our people understand.”

He adds that the country must focus on development rather than allowing issues that divide people to dominate national discussions.

NFP Deputy Leader Lenora Qereqeretabua says the party wants to lead the next Government or play a key role in a coalition.

“Our lesson from that has been that, one, we need to make sure that our voters see deputy leadership being trained up, because, as you know, nobody lasts forever in politics. It’s a hard-won battle, a hard-won battle, but one thing that I have learned is that we, as NFP, have stuck with our policies.”

The Party says it will continue pushing for greater efficiency, accountability and merit-based leadership in Government as it prepares for the next General Election.