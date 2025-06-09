[Photo: Transparency and Integrity Fiji/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Twenty young Fijians have completed a training programme aimed at promoting transparency, accountability and integrity in their communities.

The youth training-of-trainers programme, organized by transparency and integrity Fiji, focused on corruption prevention, good governance and ethical leadership.

Participants also learned about fiji’s anti-corruption framework through case studies, group discussions and practical exercises.

Programme participant Mosese Baleigau says the training has helped him understand that corruption affects everyone and has given him the confidence to speak out against it.

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Another participant, Losalini Daucakacaka, says the programme helped young people better understand the impact of corruption on communities.

Transparency and Integrity Fiji executive director Paulina Rauca says empowering young people is important in building a more transparent and accountable society.

The 20 participants will now serve as youth ambassadors for integrity, using their knowledge to promote ethical leadership and encourage civic participation across Fiji and the Pacific.