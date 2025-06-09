[Photo : File]

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources recruited 110 new employees during the 2023-2024 financial year and renewed the contracts of 31 existing staff members. However, retaining specialist personnel remains one of the Ministry’s biggest challenges.

Deputy Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources Timoci Samisoni highlighted this while presenting the Ministry’s 2023-2024 Annual Report to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Natural Resources.

As part of its workforce development efforts, the Ministry also provided workplace attachment opportunities to 43 students from the University of the South Pacific and Fiji National University, with many expected to join the workforce after completing their studies.

“Most of these graduates when they come in for attachments and most of them are now absorbed in the Ministry given they are well qualified but we just need them to gain that experience in order for them to be absorbed in the workforce.”

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Despite the recruitment drive, the Ministry continues to face challenges with staff turnover and shortages of technical specialists.

Among the most difficult positions to fill are registered surveyors, valuers, and professionals within the mineral resources sector.

Meanwhile, members of the Standing Committee questioned the Ministry about several outdated legislations that require reform.

“You mentioned you had some outdated legislations which we agree one is mining act, can you give in a Nutshell what are these legislations that needs to be improved because I understand it will go through a Parliamentary process.”

Responding to the query, Samisoni said the Ministry is currently working on amendments to four key pieces of legislation: the State Lands Act, Land Use Act, Mining Act, and Quarries Act.

“So far from the information of the members we’re working on four acts which we just completed late last month and two of them has just been approved in cabinet, the mining and state land act and we’re expecting it to be tabled in parliament the next month.”

Samisoni said two of the proposed amendments, the Mining Act and State Lands Act, have already received Cabinet approval and are expected to be tabled in Parliament next month.