Fiji Rugby is working to close a gap in the sport by training more women to take on team management and match commissioner roles.

Thirty women from Nadi’s junior rugby clubs are attending a first-of-its-kind workshop to build their skills and take on greater responsibilities.

Fiji Rugby Union Head of Operations Talemo Waqa says team managers play a vital role behind the scenes, handling almost everything for the team.

“This is critical so that we always look after the coaching side and the SNC, but lest we forget, a lot of the organisation is done by the team manager and this course is about upskilling them, giving them a little bit of encouragement in their role.”

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Talemo says participants will put their training into practice at the upcoming Junior Rugby Festival, with the skills also opening doors to provincial and national team management.

Waqa says Fiji Rugby has developed its own practical training guide, as there was previously no rugby-specific team management course in the country.

“I put together a group of team managers that has been doing national team management and then with that, we double check the draft and we delivered a few pilots, testing and then reviewed it and our team manager, Lennar Guide, is very practical oriented, very realistic to the needs of team managers in Fiji at any level.”

The workshop is part of CAP Rugby, a project funded by the French Development Agency (AFD) and implemented by Expertise France.

The training, led by Fiji Rugby Union with support from Oceania Rugby and Nadi Rugby Union, focuses on team management and match commissioner roles.