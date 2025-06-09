[Photo : Peceli Naviticoko]

The Nasealevu Water Catchment in Macuata is showing signs of the worsening El Niño drought, with declining water levels raising concerns over its ability to sustain supply to the Benau Reservoir, which serves thousands of households across greater Labasa.

Nasealevu villager Saviriano Tulele says the prolonged dry conditions have significantly changed the catchment, with water levels dropping compared to previous years.

He says although water is still flowing into the catchment, there may come a time when residents begin experiencing low water supply into their taps.

“This waterfall is not what it used to be. Due to the prolonged dry conditions, you can see that the water level has dropped significantly. This is also one of the many catchments that supply water to the Labasa Reservoir.”

Article continues after advertisement

The decline has prompted calls for Labasa residents to conserve water and avoid unnecessary use as the dry conditions continue.

Meanwhile, the Government has acknowledged the growing water challenges in the Northern Division, confirming priority is being given to securing drinking water for affected communities, as authorities work with development partners to address the impacts of the drought.