The Fiji Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation has successfully concluded the Mr & Ms Fiji 2026 National Bodybuilding Championship in Suva over the weekend, celebrating the country’s top bodybuilding and fitness athletes while recognising personal transformation and expanding opportunities for participation in the sport.

Zynal Reddy was crowned Mr Fiji, while Charlene McGechan claimed the Ms Fiji title following an impressive championship performance.

McGechan also secured victories in the Women’s Bikini, Women’s Figure and newly introduced Transformation categories, making her one of the standout performers of the event.

Reddy claimed the Men’s Open Under 85kg title before going on to secure the overall Mr Fiji crown.

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One of the evening’s most memorable moments was the presentation of the inaugural Jekesoni “Superman” Yanuyanudrua Award, established in memory of the late Jekesoni Yanuyanudrua.

The award recognises athletes who demonstrate dedication, discipline, commitment, stage presence, sportsmanship, humility and resilience, as well as the ability to inspire others.

Nilesh Chand was named the award’s first recipient, with Jekesoni’s father joining the presentation to honour his son’s legacy.

The FBFF acknowledged all athletes who competed, along with the coaches, families, officials, judges, volunteers and supporters whose contributions helped make the championship a success.