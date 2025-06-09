[Photo : File]

Protecting the public remains a key priority under the new Criminal Records Act, with the The Ministry of Justice is stressing that rehabilitation does not mean giving former offenders a completely clean record.

Permanent Secretary for Justice Selina Kuruleca says the law allows people convicted of minor offences to seek rehabilitation after a reduced period of 30 months, but they must prove they have genuinely changed.

Kuruleca adds that serious offences, including rape, sexual assault, manslaughter and homicide, are not covered by the shortened rehabilitation period.

The Permanent Secretary says that even when a person qualifies, details of their previous conviction will still appear on their police clearance, ensuring employers are aware of their past.

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“We ask for, not we, but the employers would ask for character reference from the Turaga Ni Koro, reference from the past, the Talatala communities that you worked in, that you have indeed rehabilitated. So there is additional documentation. For us, it’s very clear keeping the community safe is an integral part of this rehabilitation process.”

Kuruleca adds that applicants must also provide character references to demonstrate their rehabilitation, with community safety remaining central to the process.

The Ministry of Justice says the law aims to give people who have changed their ways an opportunity to rebuild their lives, while ensuring the safety of the wider community is not compromised.