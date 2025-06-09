[Photo: Fiji Ministry of Climate Change/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The Pacific Elders’ Voice has criticised Australia’s position at COP31.

It claims Australia was siding with fossil fuel interests instead of defending the Pacific’s climate security concerns.

The group says it is deeply disappointed that Australia and Türkiye failed to reach consensus on the final outcome of the climate talks, despite earlier assurances that Pacific nations’ concerns would be considered.

The group says Australia’s position is particularly concerning given its efforts to secure the hosting of the climate talks.

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“For over 2 years, Australia has prosecuted its case to host the climate talks, using its relationship with the Pacific to bolster its case. However, when it mattered,

Australia has sided with the fossil fuel producers and lobbyists.”

It argues that climate change remains the region’s biggest security threat and says Australia should be held accountable alongside other major greenhouse gas emitters.

The Pacific Elders’ Voice has also raised concerns about what it describes as a backsliding on commitments made at COP28 in Dubai in 2023.

It urges Pacific Small Island Developing States to continue demanding climate justice, stronger climate financing and action to keep global warming within the 1.5-degree limit.