Club Wyndham Denarau Island General Manager Craig Simpson [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji’s tourism industry has received international recognition, with Travel + Leisure Co. securing three major awards for its leadership, guest experience and community support.

At the 24th HM Awards for Hotel and Accommodation Excellence, Club Wyndham Denarau Island General Manager Craig Simpson was named Fiji General Manager, recognising his contribution to improving hotel operations and guest satisfaction.

The resort has recorded an overall satisfaction score of 9.7 out of 10 among its owners and guests, alongside improvements to its food and beverage services.

Travel + Leisure Co. also won the Marketing Campaign award for its VIP events programme, which rewards loyal Club Wyndham owners with exclusive experiences.

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Its charity arm, Wishes by Travel and Leisure, was recognised for its community work, having raised more than 900-thousand dollars for children’s charities since its establishment.

The company also received two Highly Commended recognitions, highlighting its contribution to the wider Asia-Pacific hospitality industry.