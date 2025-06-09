[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Communities struggling with El Niño are being left waiting for urgent assistance, with growing calls for the Government to release an immediate emergency support package.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says families facing water shortages and other hardships need help now, warning that assistance should not be delayed and people should not be left waiting until conditions worsen.

Prasad adds that the Government must act now by redirecting ministry budget allocations and providing direct assistance to affected families.

Professor Prasad says the Prime Minister’s assurance that funding will be reviewed if conditions worsen does not address the immediate needs of people already affected.

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“The government should immediately issue a big package so that the people who are affected by this can be helped. If I were there, I would have done it immediately. But I am still asking the government to make a plan so that people can be helped immediately.”

Prasad is also warning that the dry conditions could continue until December or January, with water shortages expected to become more serious.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says $20 million has been redirected to provide emergency water and support to affected communities, farmers and livestock as El Niño-related weather conditions worsen.

Families are being urged to prepare for the prolonged dry spell, while the Government is being called on to provide immediate assistance to affected communities.