[Photo : File]

Electricity bills could increase as Energy Fiji Limited seeks an additional 6.34 cents per kilowatt-hour in fuel surcharge, blaming reduced hydropower generation and rising fuel costs.

If approved, the proposed increase would more than double the existing surcharge, taking it from 5.91 cents to 12.25 cents per kilowatt-hour.

However, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has yet to approve the request and is assessing EFL’s submission.

EFL says prolonged dry conditions linked to El Niño have reduced water levels needed for hydroelectric generation, forcing greater reliance on fuel-powered electricity.

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In its submission to FCCC on November 20, EFL reported that rainfall at Monasavu up to November 16 was just 84.7 millimetres, around 34 percent of the long-term average.

The company says increased fuel consumption, coupled with international fuel price pressures, is driving up electricity generation costs and placing pressure on its cash flow.

FCCC says it will independently assess the request, examining fuel costs, consumption, electricity demand and revenue already collected through the existing surcharge.

The Commission says the proposed increase will not automatically be passed on to consumers, stressing that any adjustment must be supported by verifiable evidence and meet regulatory requirements.

The existing surcharge of 5.91 cents per kilowatt-hour remains in place until December 31, while the assessment continues.

FCCC says it will consider the impact on household budgets and businesses against EFL’s need to maintain a financially sustainable and reliable electricity supply.