[Photo : Kelera Ditaiki]

Dead fish found in the river have raised alarm among residents of Dravo in Tailevu.

The situation threatens an important source of food as El Niño conditions continue to affect the district.

The dead fish were first spotted yesterday around midday, with more still visible in the river today.

District representative David Muai says the river water has become stagnant, raising concerns about possible low oxygen levels that could be affecting fish and other aquatic life.

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For the people of Dravo, the situation is particularly worrying as the river has long been an important source of food for their families.

Muai adds that with prolonged dry conditions already affecting their land and crops, the loss of fish in the river adds to the challenges they are facing in sustaining their livelihoods.

Residents are now questioning how they will continue to provide for their families if both their land and river can no longer support their daily food needs.

They are calling on relevant authorities and stakeholders to provide assistance and work together with the community to address the impacts of El Niño.

The villagers hope urgent attention will be given to their situation before conditions worsen further.