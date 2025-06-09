[Photo : File]

Fiji needs approximately $18.5 billion in climate investments to meet its climate targets by 2035.

This was highlighted during the launch of Fiji’s third Nationally Determined Contribution Costed Implementation Plan at COP31.

The plan outlines priority investments in energy, transport, waste management, agriculture, forestry, oceans, adaptation, and loss and damage.

“The Coastal Implementation Plan identifies approximately $18.5 billion in climate investments that is required to implement Fiji’s priority actions right to 2035. At the same time, the plan highlights the scale of the challenge before us.”

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The government says achieving these targets will require stronger international partnerships, innovative financing and greater access to climate funds.

“Delivering Fiji’s commitment will require not only substantial investment, it will require partnerships and strengthened partnerships. We need innovative financing mechanisms and we need greater access to climate finance.”

The plan also identifies projects that could help reduce carbon emissions, protect the environment, create green jobs and strengthen communities against the impacts of climate change.

Fiji is now calling on international development partners and investors to support the implementation of these projects.

The government says the focus is on turning climate commitments into practical action while working towards its net-zero emissions target by 2050.