A new waste management initiative will be launched in Taveuni this Friday to improve recycling and reduce pollution on the island.

The two-and-a-half-year project will be implemented by the Pacific Recycling Foundation with support from the CleanSeas programme and international partners.

The initiative aims to improve the collection and recovery of recyclable materials, including plastics, cardboard and cans, while preventing waste from entering the marine environment.

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder and Director Amitesh Deo says waste management has been a long-standing challenge for Taveuni despite its reputation as a tourist destination.

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He says the project will place communities at the centre of efforts to develop a more effective recycling system.

Schools, businesses, tourism operators and local organisations will also be involved in the initiative.

The project is expected to become one of Fiji’s first major comprehensive recycling programmes on an outer island and could serve as a model for other maritime communities.

The initiative is funded by the German Government and will officially launch on November 27.