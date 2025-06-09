[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Council of Social Services is warning that the impacts of Fiji’s prolonged dry weather could extend beyond water shortages, with growing concerns over food production, rural livelihoods and the cost of living.

FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says while attention remains focused on access to drinking water, the country must also prepare for the possibility of food insecurity in the months ahead.

She says communities are already experiencing the effects of the dry conditions, with dwindling water supplies putting additional pressure on households.

Catanasiga says the drought poses a significant threat to agricultural production, particularly for farmers who depend on consistent rainfall to sustain crops and livestock.

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“We had begun to pivot some of our systems to ensure that its was cash transfer ready, at this moment that comes to mind for issues around food security that we reamin ready for any kind of support but the most ideal, we’re thinking to prepare outselves for cash transfers to help.”

She warns that reduced crop yields could eventually push up the prices of root crops, vegetables and other staple foods, placing further pressure on household budgets.

“This is only the beginning of the drought, I think the dry season is about to begin but we’re already experiencing this particular hazards right now, so we have to ensure that our response and support as a nation has that in mind.”

Meanwhile, communities in Tailevu are already reporting significant impacts from the dry conditions.

District Representative Wame Tukia says crops have been destroyed and livestock have died, while bush fires have further affected food sources.

“You can all see what’s happening now in the district of Dravo, Bush Fires have destroyed most of our Food sources and now we’ve had to move further to sea if we wanted seafood.”

Catanasiga says close coordination between Government agencies, humanitarian partners and the Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster will be critical to protecting vulnerable communities.

She says early preparation and targeted support will be important as Fiji continues to face the wider impacts of the prolonged dry weather.