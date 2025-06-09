[Source: Reuters]

The Solomon Islands has informed China it will terminate the security agreement the two countries ​signed in 2022.

The Sydney Morning Herald ‌newspaper reported this, ahead of Prime Minister Matthew Wale’s visit to Australia.

Wale’s government recently told Beijing it would ​not renew the five-year security pact when ​it expires in April, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed ⁠sources from the Solomon Islands.

Australia and the ​Solomon Islands are expected to sign a new comprehensive ​treaty that would cement Australia as the Pacific nation’s top security partner when Wale meets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ​on Wednesday, the report said.

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China’s foreign ministry, ​Australia’s foreign ministry, and the Solomon Islands embassy in Canberra did ‌not ⁠immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

The Solomon Islands occupies a strategic position 1,600 km (990 miles) northeast of Australia and the country’s deepening ties with ​China were among ​voters’ concerns ⁠in the election in May that led to Wale becoming prime minister.

Australia ​and the Solomon Islands pledged in July to ​deepen ⁠bilateral ties and jointly criticised China’s test of a ballistic missile launched from a nuclear-powered submarine in ⁠the ​Pacific.

Canberra and Washington have expressed ​concern in recent years about Beijing’s growing influence in the Pacific.