Labasa vegetable farmer Peter Yankaiya [Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Vegetable farmers in the Northern Division fear prolonged drought could affect next year’s harvest and reduce the supply of fresh produce to local markets.

With Fiji under a National State of Disaster due to the worsening El Niño conditions, farmers are struggling to maintain their crops as water sources continue to dry up.

In Siberia, Labasa, vegetable farmer Peter Yankaiya says the lack of rain is making it difficult to water his garden and prepare for the next planting season.

“No rain for a long time. Very hard to water the garden and see the grass die. That’s why I want to plant more, but no rain. Oh, this one, bean here, purple, that’s uvi, kawaii, and some ginger this side. This one, our tap water, but this time we can’t use the water. Because government told us not to water the garden.”

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Yankaiya says he is ready to use a water tank and pump to irrigate his crops once rainfall returns, but for now, the dry conditions continue to affect his farm.

Meanwhile, Minister for Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu says Government agencies are working on possible interventions to address the impact of El Niño on agriculture,

water supply and communities.

“The teams are already meeting. The clusters have been meeting for the last month or so. We will see the different interventions in terms of agriculture, water supply, and other things, the social and economic impacts of the El Niño.”

As the drought continues across the North, farmers remain concerned about the next planting season and the availability of locally grown vegetables in the months ahead.