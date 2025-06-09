[Photo: FILE]

Students across Fiji will now finish the school year four days earlier than originally planned, following the Ministry of Education’s decision to close all schools to students next Monday.

The school year was initially scheduled to end on Friday, the 4th of December.

However, in a circular issued yesterday, Permanent Secretary for Education, Navin Raj, directed all schools to close to students from the 30th of November to the 4th of December.

The decision follows the declaration of a National State of Disaster for El Niño, as the country continues to face worsening drought conditions.

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The Ministry says the closure is a precautionary measure to safeguard the safety and welfare of students during this period.

While students will remain at home, teachers and school staff are required to continue reporting to work.

Schools are also expected to complete outstanding administrative work and preparations for the 2027 academic year during the closure period.

All sporting activities, competitions, tournaments and other school events scheduled for that week are to be cancelled.

Parents and guardians are being advised to take note of the revised arrangements.