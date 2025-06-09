[Photo : File]

The Fiji Police Force is calling on communities to take greater responsibility in addressing crime and social issues, warning that public safety cannot be left to law enforcement alone.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says communities must move away from blaming police whenever criminal activities occur and instead work together to identify and address the underlying causes of crime.

He says the newly passed Fiji Police Bill 2026 provides a formal foundation for stronger community participation in policing.

“We need to change the mindset and move away from always shifting the blame when the solution to crime and social ills lie within our communities. Community policing is the way forward and I call all Fijians and stakeholders to work with the police in curbing crime.”

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Tudravu says community policing will encourage greater cooperation between police and the public in preventing offending and improving safety.

Meanwhile, police are also urging members of the public to report offences early, warning that failing to report minor incidents can allow situations to escalate.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kasiano Vusunilawe says police would rather be informed when issues are still small than respond when they have become serious.

The Fiji Police Force will also increase its operational presence in the coming months as it prepares for the elections, referendum and festive season.