[Photo : Pacific Disability Forum CEO Sainimili Tawake]

The Pacific Disability Forum is calling for greater attention to violence against women and girls with disabilities, saying the issue is often overlooked in discussions on gender-based violence.

As the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence begins tomorrow, the Forum is launching a regional disability-focused campaign to ensure the experiences of persons with disabilities are included in the conversation.

Pacific Disability Forum Chief Executive Officer Sainimili Tawake says gender-based violence affecting women with disabilities is not usually addressed.

“Conversations around violence against women with disabilities is not at the forefront all the time. We don’t normally speak about gender-based violence, particularly for women with disabilities.”

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The initiative will also highlight disability-based violence, which remains an issue that is not adequately discussed.

Tawake says the timing is significant, with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities falling on December 3rd, within the 16-day campaign period.

It says disability must be recognised across all areas of development, including health, education, sexual and reproductive health, accessibility and social protection.

The Forum has also raised concerns about the limited discussion around persons with disabilities affected by HIV, particularly as Fiji responds to its HIV public health emergency.

“We don’t speak about them. And then we’re talking about Fiji being a state of emergency on HIV. But we don’t speak about, okay, where are persons with disabilities?”

The forum is also calling for sustained discussions that include different disability groups across the region.