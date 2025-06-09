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The Fiji Development Bank’s investment in a tourism-sector property could pave the way for a major integrated development.

Appearing before the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, FDB Chief Executive Officer Filimone Waqabaca said the investment was made as part of the bank’s investment activities.

Waqabaca said the property covers between 24 and 26 acres, with plans for an integrated development.

“So we’re planning integrated development to be placed there, which helps meet some of the development agendas that are captured in our plan, for example retirement village linked with a medical service facility, because it’s so close to the airport, yes, and we are thinking of putting apartments, not just for the sake of attracting tourists or any particular investor, but it is to try and attract the lease recipients”.

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He says the bank has followed its normal acquisition processes, including conducting a valuation and assessing the property’s potential.

Standing Commitee member Premila Kumar says FDB must not lose sight of its responsibility to support smaller businesses while pursuing its own investment opportunities.