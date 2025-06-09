[Photo : File]

Fiji is being positioned as a regional centre for solar energy, with plans to bring renewable power to health clinics and schools across 300 islands while creating new training and employment opportunities.

International Solar Alliance Director-General Ashish Khanna says the initiative is part of a wider effort to strengthen clean energy development across Pacific island nations.

Speaking at COP31 in Turkey last week, Khanna says Fiji is also building local capacity through a Centre of Excellence at the Fiji National University, aimed at developing skills and creating jobs for local people.

He says a financing and credit facility has also been established with the Fiji Development Bank to help support solar energy projects.

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“Through all these initiatives, an ecosystem will be created in Fiji. Fiji will become the regional center for the entire Pacific region. When we come to COP next year, we will have real projects and programmes. With this, we, the International Solar Alliance, will work with our 18 SIDS countries.”

Khanna says these initiatives will help build a complete solar energy ecosystem in Fiji, bringing together infrastructure, training, financing and local expertise.

He adds that by next year’s COP, the Alliance expects to showcase more concrete projects and progress across these island nations.