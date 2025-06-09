[Photo: FILE]

More than 190,000 people across the Northern Division are living in areas identified as drought red zones, according to figures released by the National Disaster Management Office.

The NDMO’s Northern Division summary, dated November 20th, records a total population of 190,806 across the listed red-zone areas.

Nabouwalu and broader Bua province has the highest population, with more than 84,000 people, followed by Labasa, where over 39,000 residents are recorded.

Together, the two areas account for nearly 65 percent of the population listed in the Northern Division’s drought red zones.

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Taveuni, Seaqaqa, Savusavu and Dreketi are also among the areas with significant populations recorded in the summary.

Meanwhile, smaller communities such as Namukaalau and Naqelelevu have populations of five and six people, respectively.

The figures highlight the number of people living within areas classified as drought red zones as Fiji continues to face the effects of El Niño.