The five-bedroom house at Bangladesh Settlement was destroyed on Monday night [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Dry conditions and limited water supply are raising fresh concerns over fire safety, after a blaze destroyed a home in Nadi, leaving 12 people, including four children, homeless.

The five-bedroom house at Bangladesh Settlement was destroyed on Monday night, with the family losing their home and belongings.

Firefighters faced additional challenges when water pressure from a nearby hydrant was very low. Crews had to source water from Fantasy Island, using five tank supplies to extinguish the blaze.

The National Fire Authority says the incident highlights the growing fire risks as El Niño continues to bring prolonged dry weather.

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NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane is urging families to take extra care, warning that even a small fire can spread quickly in dry conditions.

He is reminding households to check electrical wiring, avoid overloading power outlets, and never leave cooking unattended.

All 12 occupants escaped safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.