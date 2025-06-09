[Photo: FILE]

Questions over the unused Nawaicoba water tanks were raised at last week’s town hall meeting in Nadi, with residents questioning why they remain out of service despite the ongoing water crisis.

Residents say the lack of reliable water remains their biggest concern. They want answers on when the tanks will become operational and when their homes will finally receive a steady water supply.

Resident Urmila Devi and her family built their home near the water tanks, hoping the close location would give them access to a reliable water supply.

With their borehole now totally dry, they sometimes cart water from the police post, saying the water carts take time to come to their community.

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“Oh, we have to be called so many times. Then they come like once a month, twice a month, then the water truck come, give very small amount of water and just go. If you won’t believe me, just go look inside my old tank, no water. We are very desperate in this area. Only not for me, all of us”

In Nawai, residents say they are tired of waiting for the water tank project.

“We were told the tanks would supply water to the whole area once completed. But years have passed, and we are tired of hearing that the project is almost finished. With El Niño making water shortages worse, we need action, not more promises”

Water Authority of Fiji says the Nawaicoba tanks are in the final stages of commissioning, with pressure adjustments needed before water can be supplied to communities.