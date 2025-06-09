[Photo: FILE]

Fiji must invest more in developing its local workforce instead of continuing to rely on foreign labour to fill employment gaps.

Minister for Employment Filimoni Vosarogo says improving local workers’ productivity, skills and work ethics must become a national priority.

“The long-term solution is not keep importing foreign workers. The long-term solution is ingraining good work ethics with our local workers and make sure that they are sustainable.”

Vosarogo says employers must also take responsibility by investing time, money and effort into training and developing local workers.

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“They need to spend time, spend funds, spend effort on raising our own local workforce and providing them the tools and the skill set to improve and become more productive so that we can do away with this stereotype that local workers are most of the time not productive.”

He says he is hoping to have a tripartite discussion involving key stakeholders after next week’s parliamentary sitting, with local workforce productivity high on the agenda.