A satellite image shows a Russian corvette before an explosion aboard the ship docked at the Benghazi naval base [Source: Vantor/Handout via Reuters]

Ukraine sank a Russian naval corvette in a Libyan port ​using maritime drones, the day after a drone strike on a Russian military-linked cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland.

This was confirmed by the President ‌Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Libya’s eastern-based government said the corvette, the Merkury, had been docked at the Benghazi naval base.

Zelenskiy published videos on Monday from Ukraine’s SBU security service that he said showed the attack, and another drone off Libya hitting the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which he said Moscow had used to transport weapons.

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The footage, verified by Reuters, showed ​fire erupting and smoke billowing from the ships.

Ukraine’s SBU security service said the drones used on Sunday had been launched from a “mother ​ship” in the region.

While Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly attacked each other’s military and commercial shipping in the Black Sea, ⁠attacks elsewhere have been rarer.

The SBU said the Russian navy had “no safe routes, even far beyond the Black Sea”.

Zelenskiy’s post on Telegram was the ​first official acknowledgement that Ukraine has carried out an attack in Libya. He said Russian attempts to counter it had failed.

He said a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter ​had also been destroyed, adding: “We continue operations in designated waters.” Russia’s Defence Ministry did not immediately comment.

After a civil war, eastern Libya is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army has ties with Russia.

The west is controlled by an internationally recognised Government of National Unity based in Tripoli.

The Institute for the Study of ​War said the Merkury had stopped over for several days, under a cooperation agreement, to refuel and resupply as it escorted Russian cargo ships that can carry military supplies en ​route to Russia.