[Source: Reuters]

The Federal Communications Commission plans to vote next month to ease ​ownership limits on local radio and TV stations as it vows ‌to level the playing field for broadcasters competing against large tech companies.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr said the commission will vote on December 17 whether to lift the limits on the ​number of stations local broadcasters can own in the markets they operate ​in, replacing the limits with case-by-case reviews.

“This process will encourage good ⁠deals that enable broadcasters to serve the public interest, while ensuring that ​the agency blocks bad ones,” Carr said, arguing the move will help local radio ​and TV broadcasters better compete for audiences and advertising revenue with streaming services, social media, and Big Tech platforms.

The proposal would eliminate the subcaps that restrict the balance of AM and ​FM stations one entity can own in a local market.

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The FCC is not ​proposing to change its rules that effectively prohibit a merger among any of the Big ‌Four ⁠broadcast networks — Comcast-owned NBC (CMCSA.O), opens new tab, Skydance-owned (SKYD.N), opens new tab CBS, Disney-owned (DIS.N), opens new tab ABC, and Fox (FOXA.O), opens new tab.

The National Association of Broadcasters praised the proposal, saying, “Updating these outdated restrictions is critical to ensuring local radio and television stations can better compete with streaming and tech giants in today’s media ​marketplace.”

The FCC in ​August voted 2-1 ⁠to rescind a separate rule that bars local broadcast station owners from reaching more than 39% of US TV households, ​in a move that could spark industry consolidation.

The commission’s sole ​Democrat, Anna ⁠Gomez, argued that only Congress could lift that cap. Many critics argue the move will lead to excessive market power among station owners.

In March, the FCC approved the $3.54 ⁠billion ​sale of local TV station owner Tegna to ​Nexstar (NXST.O), opens new tab despite objections from Democratic-led states. The acquisition, if not reversed by courts, will expand Nexstar’s presence ​to cover 80% of US TV households.