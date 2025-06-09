[Source: Reuters]

Jodie Foster was thrilled to star in Disney’s animated film “Hexed” because it puts three female witches at the ​center of the story.

“Witches are back,” Foster, who voices the ‌villainous ruler of witches, Queen Celeste, told Reuters.

“I mean, why? Because they’re powerful, and we’ve been waiting for women’s power to be seen as a virtue instead of ​it being seen as a threat or a reason to ​push them down. So, long live witches,” she added.

“Hexed,” which ⁠arrives in theaters on November 25, is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn, Jason ​Hand and Josie Trinidad.

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The film follows Billie Doe, a teenager voiced ​by Hailee Steinfeld, who discovers she has magical powers that draw her into Hexe, the world of witches.

Other voice cast members include Rashida Jones as Alice Doe, Billie’s ​cautious mother, and Walton Goggins as Beef Roger, a three-eyed green cat.