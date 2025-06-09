[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Health is urging parents and caregivers to closely supervise their children following an increase in serious childhood injuries and near-drowning incidents.

Paediatric doctors at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital have reported a rise in children being treated for severe head injuries, chest trauma and near-drowning incidents over the past two weeks.

The Ministry says several children have required intensive medical treatment, including admission to the Intensive Care Unit and mechanical ventilation.

With the school holidays and festive season approaching, health officials are concerned about the risks children face while swimming, playing outdoors and travelling.

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Parents are being reminded never to leave children unattended near rivers, swimming pools or other bodies of water.

The Ministry is also urging families to ensure children wear protective equipment during outdoor activities and are properly restrained when travelling in vehicles.

It says most childhood injuries and drowning incidents can be prevented through proper supervision and basic safety measures.