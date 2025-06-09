[Photo : Supplied : Fiji NDRMO FB Page]

While Fiji continues to battle the impacts of an El Niño-induced drought, authorities are also preparing for the possibility of tropical cyclones expected to hit the country in the months ahead.

The issue was a key focus during an Emergency Committee meeting held yesterday, six days after the declaration of a National State of Disaster.

Chaired by Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management and National Disaster Controller Mitieli Cama, the meeting brought together senior government officials, representatives from various ministries and agencies, as well as the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to assess and strengthen the national response to the ongoing drought.

Among the major discussions was a weather briefing by the Fiji Meteorological Service, which provided updates on current weather conditions and the tropical cyclone outlook for the 2027-2028 cyclone season.

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The briefing comes as Fiji faces worsening water shortages in several parts of the country, with Government agencies already implementing measures under the national El Niño preparedness and response plan.

A statement from the NDRMO confirmed that officials also received updates from the Water Authority of Fiji on the national water situation, while the Director of the Nationa Disaster Risk Management Office, Napolioni Boseiwaqa, outlined ongoing interventions, operational arrangements and coordination efforts under the drought response programme.

The discussions highlighted the need for authorities to prepare for multiple hazards simultaneously, as the country remains vulnerable to both prolonged dry conditions and severe weather events associated with the cyclone season.

Government ministries and agencies provided reports on response activities within their respective sectors, with the meeting also identifying areas requiring further attention to strengthen coordination and improve service delivery to affected communities.

As drought conditions continue to impact water supplies across the country, authorities say preparedness remains critical, particularly with the cyclone season approaching.

Further details on decisions made during the Emergency Committee meeting and the next steps in Fiji’s national response are expected to be outlined in an upcoming address by the Permanent Secretary for Disaster Management.

The Government says its priority remains addressing water shortages, supporting vulnerable communities and ensuring assistance reaches those most affected by the ongoing El Niño event.