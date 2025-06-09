World Cup winning coach to lead Flying Fijians

2007 Springboks Rugby World Cup-winning coach Jake White is the new FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach.

The 63-year-old had a 67% winning record with the Springboks from 2004 to 2007.

White and South Africa beat Fiji in the 2007 World Cup quarter-final, a week after the national side had beaten Wales.

Some of his notable achievements as Springboks head coach include winning the Tri Nations in 2004, taking South Africa from 6th on the world rankings in 2003 to 1st in 2007.

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He was also the World Rugby International Coach of the Year in 2004 and 2007.